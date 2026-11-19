OMAHA, Neb. — Mutual of Omaha is celebrating the completion of its new Downtown headquarters — the tallest building in Nebraska.

The Mutual of Omaha Tower stands 677 feet tall, topping every other skyscraper on the Omaha skyline. The company is relocating east from its longtime Midtown headquarters, which is visible from the building's 44th floor -- its tallest.

The ribbon-cutting marks the end of nearly four years of construction.

"The idea of creating this beacon on the Omaha skyline — and I think they have accomplished that. But as we talked about this project, it became pretty clear that the beacon meant much, much more than just an addition to the skyline," said James Blackledge, Mutual of Omaha Chair and CEO.

Employees are expected to begin moving into the new tower in early 2027.

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OMAHA, Neb. —

This story was initially reported by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.