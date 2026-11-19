NORTHWEST OMAHA, NE. — As Omaha grows northwest and Bennington grows south, the city says traffic on 156th Street will double by 2050. A new widening project is hoping to get ahead of that growth, but some neighbors say it feels more like catching up.

The city's plan will widen 156th Street between Maple and Fort from two lanes to four lanes. The project will also add new sidewalks and storm drains.

For neighbors who live nearby, like Victoria Alapo, the congestion is already a daily reality.

"During rush hour, if you're here around five o'clock, oh my goodness it's packed," Alapo said.

Freddie Haywood has lived in northwest Omaha for 24 years. He has seen the growth — and the traffic.

"It's really, over the last four years, (it) has gotten even worse," Haywood said. "You need to widen it, but I wish it would have just been done earlier."

Haywood says he's sandwiched between this project and another one just around the corner on Fort between 120th and 126th. He knows the projects are needed, but he's still impacted.

"Now I am going to have to go down to either 150th Street, which is another neighborhood down here, then try and go across and cut through the neighborhood to get to Hy-Vee," Haywood said.

Another part of the plan is a large roundabout at 156th and Butler.

"Many people in Omaha are not used to those yet, even though we do have a few," Alapo said.

The city says the roundabout could help reduce crashes.

"I think the neighborhood should be OK because we have been managing it well," Alapo said. So far, so good!"

The city hopes to start construction in 2028 and be complete by 2029.

Omaha Public Works says once this is done, it has plans to widen 156th Street between Fort and Ida.