WOODBINE, Iowa — The Woodbine Tigers have made history with Thursday's win against Gladbrook-Reinbeck, bringing home the school's first-ever 8-man high school football championship title.

The Tigers, who went undefeated this season, beat Gladbrook-Reinbeck in a 36-28 victory at the UNI-Dome Thursday.

"To our players, we couldn’t be more proud of your hard work, teamwork, and determination," the school district said on social media. "You’ve made Woodbine and all of Tiger Nation incredibly proud!"

The win comes after the team came fell short of the championship last year. Head Coach Dustin Crook told KMTV last week that the near-miss has fueled the Tigers since.

"The mantra has been finish, we came up basically a play short last year," Woodbine Head Coach Dustin Crook told KMTV last week. "Understand that we want to finish in everything we do, our practices our preparations and our play. We're hoping to make sure we finish this year."

The Tigers were sent off on November 10 with dreams of a championship. Now, they can expect and even warmer welcome home.

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