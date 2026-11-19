OMAHA, Neb. — Five leaders with a North Omaha nonprofit climbed Mount Kilimanjaro with a single mission: to raise money for five new Lighthouses in their community.

Abide, a faith-based nonprofit serving North Omaha for more than 30 years, took on the nearly 20,000-foot mountain to raise money for the new Lighthouses in North Omaha. The organization's research shows that Lighthouses decrease crime and violence by 75%.

Abide CEO Josh Dotzler said the climb was more challenging than he expected, but what kept him going was the need for safer neighborhoods in North Omaha.

"There was many moments going up the mountain, where we questioned ourselves, why are we doing this?" Dotzler said.

Dotzler said each hiker had a personal reason for taking on the challenge, but they were united by the goal of improving their neighborhood.

The final push to the summit was grueling.

"We had to hike starting at 11 p.m. at night, straight up, over 4,000 feet of elevation, and as we went up, our water bottles froze, and so we were limited on how much we could drink. And ultimately, it took us eight hours to get to the top of the mountain on day seven," Dotzler said.

Despite the difficult climb, the group was only able to raise around $400,000. When I asked Dotzler, who is about halfway through his goal, what comes next, he said the effort is far from over.

"Yeah, so the houses, we had a goal of raising enough money for 5 new lighthouses. We're about one. lighthouses into it, but we're continuing to leave it open better together isn't just a great saying, it's a real thing, and that it really takes all of us," Dotzler said.

From the top of Kilimanjaro to the heart of North Omaha, five leaders are climbing for a community they believe in.



Their climb may be over, but the mission continues, If you would like to donate toward their effort visit Abide Omaha.

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