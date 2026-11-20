SHENANDOAH, Iowa — Earlier this week, I reported on the decline in the student population in Shenandoah's school district. Families are simply leaving. That reporting is how I connected with Katelyn Bancroft — a viewer who found my story in the comments and reached out to tell me she packed up her family and moved away in search of greater opportunity.

Ryan Gamboa/KMTV Katelyn Bancroft

The story started with a number that Shenandoah Superintendent Kerri Nelson can't shake.

"Losing 71 resident students is concerning, because that means they're not in your school district, they're not in your neighboring school district, you can't really find them, which means they left the area," Nelson said.

Ryan Gamboa/KMTV Kerri Nelson

Those are the students who live within the district's boundaries — and their numbers drive school funding and staffing. For Nelson, the decline signals something bigger happening beneath the surface.

"If we're losing resident students in our school district, there's some kind of economic shift that is occurring," Nelson said on Tuesday.

'It's still home'

Bancroft was born and raised in Shenandoah and is a graduate of the school district. The decision to leave was tough.

"It's still home; I don't think anything will help except for Shen," Bancroft said.

Katelyn Bancroft Bancroft Family

But when her daily commute for work stretched to more than an hour, the calculus changed. She and her family moved to a suburb of Little Rock, Arkansas.

"I had a real moment: what do the opportunities look like for my children in 10 years, 15 years, if I am already having to leave to shop, to go eat, to go for my job," Bancroft said.

For Bancroft, the issue had moved beyond keeping families in town.

Ryan Gamboa/KMTV Shenandoah, Iowa

"I think it's past the point of how do we keep people here but how do we get them back," Bancroft said.

A front-row seat to the challenge

Amy Zwickel, a real estate agent with Jim Hughes Real Estate, has heard this story before.

She wears many hats — bringing people into the community while also brainstorming new ideas to keep it alive.

"I've been sitting on the chamber board for several years; we do see those things come and go, what could possibly work, what can make our town better," Zwickel said.

Ryan Gamboa/KMTV Amy Zwickel

Even with some industry in town — between manufacturing and the hospital — it wasn't enough to keep Bancroft and her family. And for Zwickel, the missing piece keeps coming back to the same thing.

"We absolutely could use more jobs," Zwickel said.

Not just a Shenandoah problem

I did some more digging in public records, and this isn't a challenge unique to Shenandoah. Between six area school districts — Shenandoah, Clarinda, Red Oak, Atlantic, Sidney and Fremont-Mills — they've lost 302 resident students combined since 2022.

Ryan Gamboa/KMTV

When I asked Bancroft why she agreed to talk with me, her answer cut to the heart of the issue.

"If we want those smalls to continue to thrive and flourish, we need to have those hard conversations and be honest: why aren't those people wanting to stay?" Bancroft said.

For Nelson, the stakes stretch far beyond a single enrollment count.

Ryan Gamboa/KMTV

"You need strong employment, strong housing, you need opportunity for families to engage; in rural areas life looks a lot different," Nelson said.

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This story was initially reported by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.