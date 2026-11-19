MALVERN, Iowa (KMTV) — Generosity is the word that keeps coming up whenever friends and family remember 17-year-old Kennedy Haley, an East Mills student who was killed in a car crash four years ago.

Because of Kennedy's generous spirit, her family continues to give back to neighbors.

"We wanted to give back to our community. The community that supported us during a very difficult time," Melissa Haley said.

Nick and Melissa Haley's daughter was leaving her out-of-town childcare job when she died.

"It was the day of her funeral. I got home and there was an Amazon box and I'm like, 'Did you order anything?' And he was like, 'no.' So, I opened it up and it was some toys that she had ordered for the daycare she was working at," Melissa said.

Kennedy bought those toys with her own paycheck.

"She loved her kids. She called them her kids," Melissa said.

That spring, the Haleys wanted to celebrate what would have been her high school graduation. They set up a toy and book drive for the not-yet-built, Lakin Foundation Child Development Center of East Mills — the start of Kennedy's Closet — helping the center meet curriculum standards.

"Melissa and her husband are just very, very generous people and they definitely instilled that in Kennedy," said Board Member Meagan Schnoor.

Nick says his daughter would be especially excited about the art supplies.

"She loved to draw. Her room was covered with her art that she painted on the wall," he said.

The book and toy drive takes place every November in honor of Kennedy's birthday. More information can be found online.

"When you lose a child it is the hardest thing you'll ever do in your entire life. And knowing that people are giving to help honor her memory is amazing," said Melissa.

Wish Lists for Kennedy's Closet can be found here and here.

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