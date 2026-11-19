OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — Phones, laptops and tablets are common rechargeable devices, but lithium batteries are also found in toys, scooters, chargers and other products that families may not immediately associate with a potential fire risk.

Several recent fires have highlighted the dangers posed when lithium batteries are damaged, overheated or improperly discarded.

Kent Holm, director of Douglas County Environmental Services, said the issue is becoming more common as rechargeable batteries are used in an increasing number of everyday products.

“Basically, if you have to plug something in to charge it, there's a battery in it,” Holm said. “And a lot of folks just don't really sense that there's a battery in all these different things.”

The issue recently hit close to home in Elkhorn, where Spring Ridge Elementary was forced to close following a fire caused by a rechargeable electronic whistle.

Lithium batteries are also found in many children's toys.

Omaha resident Jocelyn Owens said she hadn't realized how many rechargeable devices she had purchased for her granddaughter.

“I can think of a few things that I've bought for my granddaughter that are rechargeable... like a little rechargeable keyboard,” Owens said. “I have a rechargeable fan and she loves it so I got her a rechargeable fan.”

Batteries can remain dangerous after devices stop working

Some toys and other products use batteries that aren't easily removable. While that can prevent children from accessing the battery, it can create another problem when it's time to get rid of the device.

“The embedded battery devices are really challenging if they get to the end of life and they're not working anymore,” Holm said. “The temptation is for the consumer to just throw it in the trash. Those batteries may not be holding a charge, but they are still potentially dangerous.”

That danger doesn't end when a rechargeable device is thrown away.

A discarded device is believed to have caused a three-alarm fire at Firstar Fiber in Omaha several years ago.

Lithium batteries can also be found inside vape devices, creating another disposal concern.

“I'd still recommend if you have vapes and the battery doesn't come out of it, if you can return it to where you bought it and see if they'll take it back, then I think that's a good first step,” Holm said.

Safely getting rid of lithium batteries

Consumers should avoid simply tossing rechargeable batteries or devices containing lithium batteries into the trash.

There are several options for safely disposing of batteries and rechargeable devices in the Omaha area, and other information is available through the links below.

Recycling Resources

keepomahabeautiful.org

Household Hazardous Waste Facility

underthesink.org

Commercial Electronic Recycling

crossrecycling.com

Battery Safety Information

nfpa.org

"Woodsie the Owl" Battery Messaging

batterysafetynow.org

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