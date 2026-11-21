OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — The holidays are a time to celebrate — but they can also be difficult for those navigating sobriety.

I spoke with two sobriety coaches about how to get through the season, and learned how a local bar is offering helpful options, too.

Aaron Barnes, a former addict, is the founder of Sober Coaching, a recovery support group for people facing addiction.

I met him at his new men's sober living home that opened in September called RCVRY HOUSE.

"With the holidays coming up they can be triggering a lot of guilt and shame can sometimes creep in around the holidays. I would just recommend having a plan, always have a plan before attending an event," Barnes said.

Barnes said there are meaningful ways to support someone who is working to stay sober during holiday events.

"Best thing to do is to acknowledge their desire not to drink and also encourage and offer them options, provide them non-alcoholic beverages, provide them a way to leave early and then just maybe have someone like an accountability partner. Maybe someone could offer to not drink with them," Barnes said.

Barnes also introduced me to his friend Ron Samuelson, a restaurant owner and sobriety coach who has been sober for 25 years.

"You have to be able to stand and tell people I'm not like that anymore and here's why but in the meantime you also have to be around people that you don't have to explain it too," Samuelson said.

The pair told me being an accountability partner and offering alcohol alternatives to someone struggling are some of the best ways you can help.

"We've had a sober sips menu probably for the last couple of years just because we know the trend," Owner, Jaclyn Oltmans said.

Sips on 10th says its dedicated "Sober Sips" menu has been growing in popularity, giving customers another way to enjoy a night out without alcohol.

"We want to be inclusive we want those people who don't drink alcohol to also come and be able to enjoy a nice holiday experience," Oltmans said.

While Omaha doesn't have a dedicated sober bar, other bars like Clio and Anna's Place also offer alcohol alternatives on their menu.

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