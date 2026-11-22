OMAHA, Neb. — The University of Nebraska Medical Center's Community Wellness Collaborative gave away 300 turkeys in North Omaha, helping more families have something special on the table this Thanksgiving.

The organization hosted its third annual turkey giveaway, putting the turkeys into the hands of neighbors and spreading holiday cheer. The need was clear. In just the first 20 minutes, half of the turkeys were already gone.

"Very excited to show care and compassion to our community, let them know that we are there for them," Lisa Butler-Walker, lead engagement coordinator at UNMC, said.

Nicole Crumbley, a neighbor, said it was her first time stopping by, and she was already impressed with how easy it was.

"It's just phenomenal, you know, that they're giving it out to the community in North Omaha. It's just great. And there's no line. You can come in, walk in, give your zip code, and get a free turkey for Thanksgiving," Crumbley said.

For others, that free turkey means money can go toward other essentials.

"I mean, it's one of the less thing I have to worry about besides rent light gas... Everything else? Yes, ma'am. Yes, ma'am.," Chip Crawford, a neighbor, said. With the economy going up, he said, it's a safe haven.

"I just love seeing the joy on their faces when they come through, and we were able to help them out, because in these economic times, people need all the help that they can get," Galen Walker, a volunteer, said.

Three hundred turkeys, countless smiles and a little extra reason for families to give thanks. "Everybody comes in with a smile on their face. They're grateful. They always say, thank you. it's just a good feeling you have in your heart, helping your community," Butler-Walker said.

"Well, hey, there's one less problem here to worry about. Thanksgiving turkey is on the table," Crawford said



This story was initially reported by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.