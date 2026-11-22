OMAHA, Neb. — Members of the KMTV 3 newsroom spent Saturday morning cleaning dozens of bikes for kids in need as part of a volunteer effort near 72nd and F streets.

Our reporters, managers and creative services team scrubbed the bikes for Free Bikes 4 Kidz, a national nonprofit that works to give kids of all ages happier, healthier lifestyles through bikes.

Some familiar faces pitched in, including neighborhood reporters Katrina Markel, Jeremy Fredricks and Andrew Paredes, along with anchor Mary Nelsen.

Free Bikes 4 Kidz says our newsroom cleaned nearly 40 bikes in total. Those bikes will be given to neighbors in need across the metro.

If you have a kid-sized bike you'd like to donate, Free Bikes 4 Kidz is accepting donations at 4133 S 72d Street through Tuesday. Nov. 24.

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