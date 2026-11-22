MIDDLETOWN, Iowa — The U.S. Army plans to detonate lead azide waste in Middletown on Tuesday, after a judge issued a stay to delay the detonation days ago.

In federal court records filed Saturday night, the Army indicated its intention to destroy the degrading waste at the Iowa Army Ammunition Plant by November 24.

"There is an immediate risk that the lead azide at the Iowa Army Ammunition Plant ... will explode as temperatures are expected to drop below 30 degrees Fahrenheit in the next several days," the filing reads.

"The Army must perform a controlled detonation to protect the public from the more significant threat from an uncontrolled explosion ... a controlled detonation allows the Army to implement measures to minimize the risk to the public, including the risk from the ejection of partial unexploded ordnances that can explode later from the Facility," the filing reads.

The stay came at the request of environmental groups including the Iowa Environmental Council and the Sierra Club.

Local News Court stay prevents US Army from detonating bomb-making chemicals in Iowa Associated Press

An inspection earlier this year at the Iowa Army Ammunition Plant determined that the lead azide, which is used in munitions production, had started to degrade. The crystallization of the material created an unstable and dangerous situation, prompting the Army to assemble experts in munitions chemistry, engineering and environmental safety to come up with a plan.

According to EPA documents, alternatives such as neutralizing and decomposing the drums' contents with other chemicals were considered. But officials said handling the drums would increase the probability of an accidental, fatal detonation.

The environmental groups disagreed, arguing in their petition that other alternatives were not fully considered. They also criticized officials for not sharing more information with the public.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

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