The U.S. Army plans to carry out a massive, controlled detonation of five tons of a degraded explosive called lead azide on Wednesday in eastern Iowa, the Army said Sunday.

A federal appeals court paused the EPA permit allowing the blast on Friday, after environmental groups sued. Now, the Justice Department wants that temporary stay lifted.

An attorney representing the Iowa Environment Council, Tien Chou, says there hasn't been enough time to prepare: "… Knowing that it is going to disperse over communities, over farmland, over water bodies, including one of the most iconic water bodies in this country, the Mississippi River. And possibly affect more than one state. Um, I think it absolutely is an abnormal and extraordinary thing to do."

The lead azide has been stored at the Iowa Army Ammunition Plant in the tiny town of Middletown for at least a couple of decades. Health experts say there is no safe level of lead for humans. Many — but not all — Iowans are worried.

"My house is going to have lead in it. I'm just supposed to live with that? I'm just supposed to say, oh that's my lot in life?" protester Triston Pfeifer said.

"They're taking all the precautions ... we are we're gonna stay in our house down there and my neighbors are too, and you know, it's not that big a deal," Middletown resident Stan Irwin said.

The Army says the material is unstable and warns the explosive could go off on its own as temperatures drop. In a statement, it said, in part:

"Officials have been meticulously planning for this event since March, and all agencies involved are prepared to take the most extreme mitigation measures available to ensure there is no risk to the public and any disruptions are minimized…"

Environmental groups want more details.

"It's hard to say there would be an adequate cleanup if there isn't even an understanding of the full scope and degree of potential contamination," Chou said.

Iowa's governor has activated a state emergency operations center and launched a website to keep Iowans informed.

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