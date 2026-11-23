HARRISON COUNTY, Iowa — The former manager of the Harrison County Fair is facing four Class C felony charges, according to court records.

Court records filed by the Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation allege Trista McLaughlin wrote checks from the fair board's bank account to a business she owns without recording or reporting the transactions.

McLaughlin's initial court appearance is scheduled for Nov. 30.

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