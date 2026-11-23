OMAHA, Neb. — Weighing in on the snow potential in Missouri and Illinois for Wednesday night and into Thanksgiving Day.

As of Monday, Nov. 23, models are not in agreement on the placement of the jet stream for this storm.

The GFS has the jet stream low in southern Iowa, the ECMWF has it in northern Arkansas.

The Canadian's GEM model has it somewhere in-between in central Missouri.

TLDR: There's still too much uncertainty on this feature to know snow amounts and locations, especially for eastern Missouri and the St Louis area.

There is a good chance for slushy, accumulating snow in Illinois though.

However, I would not trust any snow forecast yet until the models are in agreement with this feature.

For instance, if you are seeing snow amounts of 12"+ or more, scrap that.

Hopefully that model continuity comes more in line tonight or Tuesday.

There is good agreement that the air would be cold enough for this to be snow, and that it would probably be slushy with surface temps from 33-35 degrees.

It is the cold season now though, and I remember Columbia, MO getting 4+" of snow on the Black Friday Mizzou game vs Arkansas just two years ago!

This story was initially reported by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.