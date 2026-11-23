COUNCIL BLUFFS, Neb. — An investigation is now underway after a fire at a home in Council Bluffs left one person dead.

According to the Pottawattamie County Sheriff's Office, crews responded to the home in the 18000 block of School Hill Avenue for reports of a fire around 8 p.m. Sunday.

Police say that three people were in the home at the time of the fire, two of which escaped the home and were transported to a local hospital with injuries.

A third person was later found dead in the home. The name of that person has not yet been released.