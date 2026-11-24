OMAHA, Neb. — Omaha Streetcar construction is closing a stretch of Farnam Street, and one business owner says it's hitting his bottom line during an important time of year.

Mark Donovan, owner of MJ Carriage Service, says the six-week stretch from Thanksgiving to New Year's is his busiest season for horse-drawn carriage rides. But this year, streetcar construction is getting in the way.

"It's been a double whammy for us because not only is it difficult to get in and out of our building with the trucks and trailers and with the carriages, people just aren't coming downtown as much because of the construction, so it's also really slowed down in the old market area," Donovan said.

Watch: Streetcar Impact Alliance continuing to advocate for businesses along Omaha Streetcar route

Streetcar Impact Alliance continuing to advocate for businesses along Omaha Streetcar route

Donovan tells 3 News Now reporter Jeremy Fredricks that longtime customers have told him the holiday carriage rides are a tradition — one he hopes they'll keep.

"I'm hoping those loyal customers stay loyal enough to brave all the construction and the challenging effort it takes to get down here and still take carriage rides during the holiday season," Donovan said.

Omaha Assistant Public Works Director Austin Rowser says utility work for the streetcar is nearly complete in Downtown Omaha. Work continues on Farnam Street -- where Donovan keeps his trailers -- but Rowser says the street is expected to reopen in early December 2026.

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