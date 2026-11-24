GLENWOOD, Iowa — Vitamins, exercise and faith are all keys to turning 100, says Glenwood's Margaret Jones.

KMTV was there when Margaret went down the pool slide on her 97th birthday. Now, she's back with an even bigger party — going down the slide again to the cheers of friends and family.

The retired special education teacher does more than exercise in the pool.

"I like to do crossword puzzles, and I do 'em with my left hand, and I'm right handed. That way I keep my brain exercised," Jones said.

When asked if she's getting a lot of requests for advice now that she's 100, she said, "Oh, yes, but I just tell 'em that I'm blessed."

She's also blessed with friends, some of whom took Margaret out for some birthday margaritas last week.

"Well, I had the whole thing it got me loopy," Jones said.

It was one of four recent birthday parties.

Friend Maggie Randall says it's deserved: "She is an amazing lady and she keeps this group organized."

Margaret's son, Dave, says she's a lifelong learner, going to college in her 40s and 50s.

"You're never too old to do what you want to do. She's an example for a lot of folks," he said.

In fact, a recent peer-reviewed study shows that older adults who regularly take part in social activities score better on cognitive tests. Margaret's granddaughter Miranda, who is visiting from Colorado, can see that.

"She has amazing friends. You can tell how much they love her and she loves them," Miranda said.

"Oh, they're just like family. You can't believe how wonderful they are," Jones said.

After party No. 4 and a swim, Margaret said she was heading home for a nap.

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