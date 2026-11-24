ELKHORN, NE. — Children's Nebraska says the summer of 2026 was its worst on record for e-ride injuries and surgeries, with patients coming not just from across the Omaha metro but from all over the state.

Now, three state agencies are hoping to curb that trend with new bills set to be introduced in January.

Jessica Lee, the director of trauma and children's surgery at Children's Nebraska, said the injuries have been concentrated among a specific age group.

"(The) majority of these kids are between ages 10 and 15 that are getting injured."

Lee said those summer injuries were most commonly to the face, arms and legs — and the problem hasn't stopped even in November.

"We continue to see this almost every day," Lee said.

This summer KMTV reported multiple times that metro area cities tried to curb reckless driving involving e-bikes, e-scooters and e-motos.

In Bennington, efforts to reduce reckless riding focused more on education, and in Bellevue, some e-rides were flat-out banned.

The new rules stemmed from instances where police say young kids would drive recklessly through busy parts of Omaha.

"We see about 45%, roughly, of the injuries coming from Douglas County," Lee said.

Three state agencies — MAPA, Bike Walk and the Papio NRD — plan to introduce new laws for state senators' consideration in January.

Officials say the new bills will preserve access to e-rides while still enforcing safety.

"This is an area where technology has outrun policy," said Eric Williams, natural resources planner at Papio-Missouri NRD.

"There is definitely a conversation being had around potential age limits on some of these faster and heavier devices in particular," said Lindsey Button, transportation planner at MAPA.

"Whatever we recommend needs to maintain access for people's transportation options, it needs to maximize safety for everyone, and it needs to be realistically enforceable," said Julie Harris, executive director of Bike Walk Nebraska.

Officials say several local law enforcement agencies helped shape the proposals.

"La Vista, Bellevue, Papillion and Omaha (police). We have communicated with the Douglas and Sarpy (County) Sheriff's Offices," Williams said.

Officials say that once state-level policy is passed, the plan is to try to implement local policies for cities and counties next spring.

If a local town or county already has its own rules, they say the local policies will either build on them or help clarify what is or is not allowed.