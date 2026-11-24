OMAHA, Neb. — Omaha police are investigating a homicide near a childcare facility at 46th and Q streets, an OPD spokesperson confirmed Tuesday morning.

A heavy police presence remained near Kids Can Community Center as officers worked the scene.

"We do not have much yet, but I can confirm we are investigating a homicide at that location," the spokesperson said.

Police said the scene was secure and that officers were assisting families with pick-up from Kids Can.

"The scene is safe, but we are working with families who are arriving to pick up their kids from the facility," the spokesperson said.

3 News Now is working to learn more about the investigation.

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