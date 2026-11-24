MIDDLETOWN, Iowa — The plan to detonate explosive material at an ammunition plant in Middletown, Iowa that was delayed for days and seemingly stopped for a few hours is now back on again for Wednesday morning, the US Army said.

The military is moving forward with the operation after a permit from the Environmental Protection Agency was reinstated by a federal appeals court Monday and following an earlier statement from President Donald Trump saying he also wanted agreement from Iowa’s Democratic governor-elect before allowing it to continue.

Environmental groups filed suit last week to stop the detonation, saying it risks fouling air, contaminating water and harming residents’ health. The Army has argued the stockpile is too unstable to be left alone.

“Every expert agency agrees, and both Iowa’s current and incoming Governors say the call belongs to the experts,” acting Army Secretary Adam Telle wrote on X. “We are proceeding with the controlled removal in full coordination with all state, local and federal authorities, because the safety of Iowa’s citizens comes first.”

Army Secretary Adam Telle on Iowa detonation

An emergency alert sent to cell phones in the area by the Federal Emergency Management Agency said the detonation will take place Wednesday at 9 a.m. Central Time.

It stated some residents within 5 miles southwest of the site may be evacuated and encouraged people within 5 to 20 miles to stay indoors with their windows closed.

Telle is scheduled to hold a news conference on the detonation plan in Middletown Tuesday morning.

The planned explosion is meant to deal with nearly five tons of material containing lead azide, a material used to detonate munitions, that is in a particularly unstable state after being stored long-term at the Iowa Army Ammunition Plant.

US Army officials have said they are unable to move the material due to its volatile condition.

The detonation plan, which was announced to the public only five days before its originally scheduled date, was met with criticism by the community, some elected officials and environmental groups as it has the potential to risk lead exposure across the plains of Iowa, and especially near the plant’s home in Middletown.

Here’s the latest:

Plan came together due to lead azide’s condition: It is not exactly clear when the Army discovered the degraded lead azide, but the Environmental Protection Agency was notified of its existence and need for disposal in March, according to court documents. The material is “extremely unstable and sensitive to even slight friction or movement,” according to an FAQ distributed by the Army to the community last month. Transporting it could potentially cause the lead azide to accidentally explode, and officials say the only safe option is detonating the material at the plant. The EPA gave the Army a permit to detonate the material starting November 13, although Army officials have said that cold weather could possibly cause it to accidentally explode before a planned detonation.

Trump’s pause, Army’s go-ahead: Trump announced Monday that he had ordered the military to halt the plan and instead wait for approval from the Court of Appeals for the Eighth Circuit, as well as Iowa’s Gov.-elect Rob Sand. “I feel the proper course is to get rid of this longterm problem but, at the same time, have ordered the Military not to do so until such time as the Eighth Circuit agrees that we can go forward, and am further making this decision fully subject to the incoming Governor-elect, Rob Sand, agreeing to the operation,” Trump wrote on Truth Social. Trump also said he would hold Sand accountable if the plan did not proceed and there was an accidental detonation from the material’s unstable status. In his own social media statement on Monday, Sand did not call for the operation to stop but continued to ask for transparency, saying, “The Administration should make this decision based on the information they have from the people they brought in to do the job months ago and have been on the ground in Middletown for weeks.” After the court ruled Monday evening, Telle said the detonation would happen Wednesday morning “as previously scheduled, based on forecast wind conditions.”

Legal fight initially paused detonation: The Iowa Environmental Council and Sierra Club filed an emergency motion Thursday asking for a pause in the detonation, alleging the EPA had not properly evaluated the dangers and risks of the explosion or other ways of handling it before issuing the permit. The Army has said it has been evaluating how to proceed with the degraded material since January 2026, and that detonation is its best option, according to court filings. While an appeals court initially granted a temporary stay, a three-judge panel lifted it on Monday, saying there was not enough evidence the environmental groups would prevail in their arguments.

US Army says material could explode regardless: The Army’s main argument throughout this entire battle is that there isn’t a choice between detonation and no detonation — instead saying in a court filing, “It is between a planned detonation (timed for favorable weather, preceded by public notice, and followed by monitoring and cleanup) and an unplanned explosion that could come at any moment, with no warning and no safeguards.” As winter weather slowly creeps across the state, it could further destabilize the material, making it possible for an unplanned explosion to happen sooner rather than later, the Army said.

Public health risks of detonation: The detonation has the possibility to spread the lead azide in a plume that could extend many miles outside the plant. There is no safe level of lead in the body, Dr. Sameer Vohra, director of the Illinois Department of Public Health, said in a statement. “(And) when inhaled or swallowed, it can pose serious health risks.” Lead is toxic to the brain and can have severe health impacts, especially in children, according to the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention — which is especially notable in a state that has the second-highest rate of cancer of any US state. The Army said its planned Wednesday detonation date will have favorable weather conditions, with winds moving “away from high population areas and larger water bodies.”

Community and politicians react to plan: After initially asking the Army to pause its plans, Republican Gov. Kim Reynolds said in a statement Tuesday she has been swayed by conversations with military leadership, including Secretary of War Pete Hegseth. “I believe, based on the information I’ve been given, that the danger is immediate, and I trust the Army will do everything in its power to protect the people who could be affected,” she wrote. Sand said Sunday that because of “decisions that have already been made over the course of months, if not years, no good options exist and the situation is more dangerous and unpredictable than it ever should have been.” He added Monday, “Everyday Iowans are entitled to know how Middletown came to this situation, and learn why the administration believes this is the best path forward.” Likewise, Republican Sen. Joni Ernst did not call for further delay, but said, “These materials should never have been allowed to get to this point, and Iowans are right to be frustrated.” Local residents have expressed frustration at the sudden timeline for detonation, as well as concerns about how the spread of lead could impact people’s health, as well as the health of farm animals and land.



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