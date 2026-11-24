MIDDLETOWN, Iowa (AP) — The U.S. Army plans to detonate the nation's entire stockpile of lead azide in Iowa on Wednesday morning, warning that the dangerously degrading bomb-making chemicals could otherwise explode at any time.

“Inaction is no longer an option,” said Maj. Gen. Eric Shirley, the Army’s leader of the operation.

Iowa Detonation: 'Inaction is no longer an option'

Officials on Tuesday warned nearby residents to be ready to evacuate to avoid toxic dust in the air while also seeking to assure them that barriers around the blast zone should limit much of the plume.

“We don’t believe that the public should be in a panic,” said Acting Secretary of the Army Adam Telle. “Our goal is to keep as much of it as we can here on our Iowa Army Ammunition plant to prevent it from traveling.”

The controlled detonation of roughly five tons of degraded lead azide at the Iowa Army Ammunition Plant in Middletown has set off concerns about potential health and environmental effects and frustration over a lack of information.

Experts have advised that the stockpile will become more volatile as temperatures cool in the coming days.

The Army rescheduled the detonation in southeastern Iowa to Wednesday because of more favorable wind conditions and to allow more time for extra safety measures, according to the court filing by the government.

The detonation of 68 barrels was initially planned for last Friday. The Army said they need to blow up the stockpile to prevent a possible chain-reaction explosion, which would be more dangerous.

Army takes steps to limit plume

Officials overseeing the plan say the wind on Wednesday is expected to blow southwest and away from nearby Burlington, a city of just under 25,000 people that sits along the Mississippi River.

The Army released new maps Tuesday showing the likely trajectory of the plume traveling toward Missouri.

Plans for an earlier detonation had the plume headed north.

An emergency notification sent to cellphones Tuesday morning said the detonation was planned for 9 a.m. Wednesday and that some people within 5 miles (8 kilometers) southwest of the plant may be evacuated.

The “imminent threat alert” told those up to 20 miles (32 kilometers) away to remain indoors with windows closed “to avoid airborne lead dust, noise and vibration.”

The Army has set up additional “blast barriers” around the bunkers where the lead azide will be detonated, and to apply ballistic gels and foams to absorb the lead dust.

It also plans to douse the materials with thousands of gallons of water.

“We’ve taken every viable solution and considered it," Telle said. “In every instance, the answer is controlled detonation is safest.”

Iowa Detonation: Acting Secretary of the Army Adam Telle

Federal court approved the detonation

The Army won approval for the detonation from the federal appeals court in a saga that sowed confusion and included an unusual twist from President Donald Trump.

A court said Monday that the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency adequately incorporated safeguards in an emergency permit to minimize the dispersal of dust. Those conditions address the concerns of environmental groups that sued to stop the detonation, the court said.

The court pointed to barriers put up around the area where the barrels are stored along with weather restrictions.

The judges said the record also reflected that the Army evaluated “a full range” of alternatives, including using other chemicals to neutralize the lead azide and thermal treatment but determined detonation was safest.

In an unusual twist, Trump, commander in chief of the Army, said on social media that in addition to the court's go-ahead, he wanted Gov.-elect Rob Sand to approve the detonation.

Iowa Detonation: Will the food be safe to eat?

Sand, a Democrat who doesn't take office until January, has said the decision is fully up to the Trump administration.

The blast was planned for last week

The Army has changed the detonation date three times following an outpouring of public concern.

Environmentalists sued last week to stop the detonation at the site, which is about 90 miles (140 km) south of Cedar Rapids. The court temporarily halted the permit, prompting the Army to argue it didn’t need authorization after all, given that it was an emergency.

An attorney for the environmentalists emphasized that their legal challenge centers on the validity of the EPA permit, not the Army’s decision to move forward with the detonation under the emergency provision.

Earthjustice managing attorney Rachel Rintelmann said the lawsuit has alerted the public to the threat.

Current Gov. Kim Reynolds activated the state emergency management office on Friday. The state also created a website for information about the operation.

Reynolds said Tuesday that after speaking with military leaders, including Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth, that she supports the planned detonation.

“I trust the Army will do everything in its power to protect the people who could be affected,” Reynolds said.

Residents left in limbo ahead of detonation

Some residents near Middletown have been sealing their windows and doors as a precaution to keep out any lead dust that might result from the detonation. Others who live farther away were raising concern about the possible paths the plume could take depending on the wind.

Officials have recommended that people stay indoors when the detonation happens and clean off outdoor surfaces with water afterward to limit exposure to any lead particles.

Middletown Mayor Rodney Johnson said the detonation must take place “so we can move on with our lives.”

“Improper storage and disposal is where things go wrong,” he said on social media.

Missouri Gov. Mike Kehoe said state agencies are working to establish additional monitoring of air and water quality, public health and agriculture resources.

Army says plans are aimed at avoiding something worse

In court filings, Army Col. Aaron Teller, a munitions emergency response specialist, said that less liquid inside the barrels means the solution is more susceptible to freezing, which increases the risk of an explosive chain reaction.

Staff at the Iowa ammunition plant notified the EPA about the barrels in March. The Army then assembled experts in munitions chemistry, engineering and environmental safety to come up with a plan.

According to EPA documents, alternatives to a detonation were considered. But officials said handling the drums would increase the probability of an accidental, fatal blast.

___

Montoya Bryan reported from Albuquerque, New Mexico. Associated Press writers Konstantin Toropin in Washington, D.C.; Scott Bauer in Madison, Wisconsin; Jacques Billeaud in Phoenix; Christopher Weber in Los Angeles and Dave Collins in Hartford, Connecticut, contributed.

This is a developing story, so check back with 3NewsNow.com for updates. Email the 3 News Now Newsroom if you have info, photos or videos to share.

This story was initially reported by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.