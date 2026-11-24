OMAHA, Neb. — A local mental health and substance abuse program has neighbors split on its purpose and future in their neighborhood.

Located off of 75th and Maple is Inroads to Recovery, a center offering substance use treatment and recovery services.

The program is on the edge of a neighborhood. Dustin Sudduth lives nearby and opposes the center's expansion.

"I just don't feel like a facility like this belongs in a residential neighborhood," Sudduth said.

Inroads' goal is to house more people at its facility, expanding its maximum capacity from 10 to 24. The opposition comes after the Omaha City Council recently approved a major amendment to a special use permit for the program.

"I understand we need facilities like this, but a facility of this size really belongs on the campus of a hospital," Sudduth said.

Other neighbors say they don't mind the center in their neighborhood. Taylor and Zach Bass are raising four kids in the area.

"I think it's a great idea," Taylor said. "Why not help more people then they were already helping?"

For Zach, the work the Inroads does is personal; his brother once went through a similar program. He views the expansion as another opportunity to let other families heal.

"I don't think it's going to have any impact," he said. "That would be like me saying, 'I don't want that new neighbor.' I don't know them."

However, Sudduth said that he and other neighbors will continue to raise concerns as they arise.

"Too many ambulances and fire trucks at 2 o'clock in the morning, people going for walks down the street (and) there is no sidewalks in the neighborhood," he said. "There's 12 people walking down the street - that's a traffic hazard."

