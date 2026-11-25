OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — Nearly five tons of degraded explosives will be detonated inside earthen bunkers in Middletown, Iowa, at 9 a.m. Wednesday. The Army says a controlled detonation of the lead azide is far better than a spontaneous explosion of the toxic material used to make ammunition.

Iowa environmental groups agree that, at this point, it's the best option, but they want to know why it was allowed to get to this point.

Major General Eric Shirley says his units are preparing for the detonation.

"Now, they are locked in. Doing nothing but rehearsals," Shirley said.

The plume of lead particles is now forecast to head southwest. Atmospheric scientist Andy Nelson says the areas in blue and green show where the particles will be highest.

"So, those are going to be clearance levels if you were doing things in your home, related to, for instance, sanding something with lead paint on it," Nelson said.

Cody Smith, the Iowa Environmental Council's director of climate resilience, is concerned about the concentration of lead particles noting there's no safe amount of lead for humans. However, Smith believes the multi-agency response and increased safety measures are because people spoke out.

"It seemed to us that none of those new additions they announced this morning, were in place for a detonation that was scheduled last Friday," Smith said.

Col. Aaron Teller says the Army has built earthen works and added sand, water tanks and a specialized foam around the bunkers.

"It's specifically designed to dissipate blasts and capture a particulate," he said.

The Army says it discovered the problem in March and has been studying different options for removing the lead azide. Officials say it's too risky to even open the barrels, let alone move them.

Smith says much of that information wasn't publicly known until the end of last week.

"And I'm happy to say that the first time we got any of that information was through our court filings ... and so I think Iowans should really be proud of themselves for raising this issue and demanding better from the army," Smith said.

Anyone living within the five-mile evacuation zone is strongly encouraged to leave. FEMA, the USDA and other agencies have set up programs to help affected residents.

US ARMY ARMY SAFETY INFORMATION

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