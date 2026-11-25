OMAHA, Neb. — The College Football Playoff selection committee rankings have been released and Nebraska football made history being ranked among the top 25 for the first time since 2016.

Georgia remains at the top of the rankings followed by undefeated Utah.

The final rankings by the CFP selection committee will be announced on December 6.

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