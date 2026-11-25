OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — Omaha police say the 21-year-old man suspected in the killing of Kids Can Community Center educator Lauren Becker was arrested at the Minneapolis airport as he was trying to leave the country.

Becker, 22, was attacked with a knife Tuesday morning in the parking lot at Kids Can as she was arriving for work.

Becker worked on STEM projects at Kids Can Community Center. Kids Can CEO Robert Patterson said she had already made an impact during her short time there.

“I do know that she made a big impact on our kids already in the short time that she was here,” Patterson said.

The suspect, Terry Kanmacher, is a French citizen. Police identified him quickly after Becker’s death.

Homeland Security determined Kanmacher had rebooked a flight out of Minneapolis for France that night. Using license plate readers, investigators tracked him to Minnesota and arrested him as he was attempting to leave the country.

When asked how close Kanmacher was to leaving, Omaha Police Chief Todd Schmaderer said, “Well he was going through TSA…”

Police say Becker met Kanmacher online and that the two met only once in person in 2023. Not long after that meeting, Becker ended the relationship and later became concerned about Kanmacher’s behavior.

“It is clear that Miss Becker ended the hopes of a relationship and was afraid of Kanmacher,” Schmaderer said.

Even though Kanmacher was not in the United States, Becker filed a report with Omaha police Officer Robert Butler.

Butler died from cancer a week before Becker was killed, but police say his initial investigation helped detectives identify Kanmacher.

“At that early look, this individual’s name came up,” Schmaderer said.

Schmaderer suspects Kanmacher traveled to the United States to target Becker. Police say he stayed in a rental home just north of Kids Can.

“We don’t know if he came with this intention, but I’m gonna surmise that was his intention for coming here,” Schmaderer said.

Kanmacher remains in Minnesota. The Omaha Police Department’s fugitive unit plans to bring him back to Omaha using Butler’s set of handcuffs.

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