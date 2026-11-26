CLARINDA, Iowa — The U.S. Army detonated nearly five tons of lead azide Wednesday morning at the Iowa Army Ammunition Plant in Middletown, carrying out a controlled blast of the deteriorating, highly unstable explosive material after days of evacuations, business closures and community fear.

Army officials briefed the public Wednesday morning and said the spread of lead dust particles had been minimized. Early U.S. Environmental Protection Agency air quality data for areas likely to be impacted in Iowa and Missouri read at zero.

Matt Mitchell Folks near Middletown, Iowa and in northeast Missouri feel some relief as U.S. Army officials indicate lead azide blast had minimal environmental impact to surrounding communities.

"Every indication is that all the munitions were deployed absolutely reduced the lead azide threat," said Maj. Gen. Eric Shirley, commanding general of the U.S. Army Sustainment Command.

The blast was engineered to drive the force of the explosion downward and away from surrounding communities.

"The blast drove the explosion into the ground and followed a blast channel that was designed to go down the right path to minimize any sort of dispersion of lead into the atmosphere 100% as planned," said Robert Cekada, director of the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives.

U.S. Army Officials brief the public following the blast

The blast and the plume that followed were smaller than anticipated, a result of the mitigation efforts the Army put in place. Those included building up sediments and other materials around the bunker where the material was stored, barrels of water and a spray foam technology.

A community left in 'limbo'

The detonation came after people in the area were told to evacuate their homes, businesses nearby closed on Wednesday and some residents changed their Thanksgiving plans out of concern for their health.

Ryan Gamboa/KMTV

In Middletown and Burlington, many people I spoke with were frustrated with how the situation was handled, regardless of the outcome. Many understood that the detonation needed to happen, but felt they never had enough information to protect themselves.

Several people who worked at the plant did not want to speak on camera, but explained that they had to change their Thanksgiving plans because they did not want to risk lead exposure to their families. Others said they worried that if lead dust were to cover the area, it would not simply go away, because that is not how lead is fully removed. Experts told me early in the week that it is a compound that sticks around.

"It's just, the unknown. It's hard to grasp what it's going to do," said Shirley Martinez, who lives nearby.

Ryan Gamboa/KMTV Middletown, Iowa home prepared for Wednesday morning blast.

For residents, the uncertainty leading up to the blast was its own burden.

"We were just in limbo of like what to do and when to plan anything," said Roslyn Pumphrey, who lives in Sperry, Iowa.

The full environmental impact will not be known until crews test soil samples from the surrounding areas, comparing conditions before and after the blast.

State and federal leaders react

Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds, a Republican who had not spoken publicly about the event, issued a statement commending Army leadership.

Phelan M. Ebenhack/AP FILE - Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds takes part in a panel discussion during a Republican Governors Association conference on Nov. 15, 2022, in Orlando, Fla. A state judge on Monday, Dec. 12, blocked an effort to ban most abortions in Iowa by upholding a court decision made three years ago. Reynolds said in a statement that she would appeal the decision to the Iowa Supreme Court. (AP Photo/Phelan M. Ebenhack, File)

"Our first priority has always been to protect the health and safety of Iowans, and that remains our focus as we continue to support this operation," Reynolds said.

Governor-elect Rob Sand, a Democrat, wrote in a statement that he was grateful the damage was minimal, but criticized the communication to Iowans.

"The lead-up to the detonation should never have been so chaotic and unclear," Sand said.

The Trump administration placed blame on prior Democratic leadership on Wednesday. Vice President JD Vance, speaking to reporters during a trip in Ohio, pointed to decisions made more than a decade ago.

CBS affiliate partners/KMTV Vice President of the United States JD Vance

"If you go back to 2009 under the Obama administration, we stored this highly unstable stuff with no real plan for how to move it," Vance said.

Environmental groups vow to stay involved

Iowa environmental groups that challenged the detonation in federal court say they will stay involved to make sure cleanup is comprehensive, and to hold the Army and the EPA accountable for remedying any harm stemming from the lead plume.

The detonation came days after the 8th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals, responding to an Earthjustice lawsuit, put a hold on the EPA permit the Army needed. The court lifted that stay Monday. In court filings, the Army said the delay gave it time to add mitigation measures beyond those in the original permit.

U.S. Army Iowa Army Ammunition Plant

"Earthjustice and its clients always maintained that Iowans deserved more information and protections from the toxic lead plume," said Thien Chau, an Earthjustice attorney. "After our lawsuit, the Army offered much more to communities affected, including FEMA resources, soil monitoring, clearer evacuation plans and additional mitigation measures. We urge the Army and other agencies to continue assessing what more they can do to keep communities safe."

According to the Army, it knew since 2009 that the lead azide was deteriorating, and since March that the material was becoming unstable. Most Iowans, including public officials, learned of the plan to dispose of the chemicals through detonation only days before the planned Nov. 20 blast.

AP

Public health experts say that even tiny amounts of lead can permanently harm a child's developing brain, causing learning and behavior problems. Lead exposure is especially dangerous during pregnancy and can cause premature birth.

The lawsuit challenging the EPA's permit is still moving forward through the court.

State and Federal leaders issued statements on Wednesday, read them in full below:

Governor Kim Reynolds (R-Iowa):

“I want to commend Acting Secretary of the Army Adam Telle, Army leadership, and the skilled soldiers who planned and executed a flawless detonation this morning at the Iowa Army Ammunition Plant and express my gratitude to the Trump Administration for its whole-of-government response. Many federal agencies have been on the ground this week, supporting the operation and collaborating with our team to ensure its success. Initial information from our federal partners and Iowa’s state agency leaders is that the targeted mitigation strategies deployed by the Army have exceeded expectations. At this time, the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency has confirmed zero detection of airborne lead in the region. This is a best-case scenario for the residents of Middletown and its surrounding communities, and for that, we are most grateful. Our state agencies—including the Departments of Homeland Security and Emergency Management, Health and Human Services, Natural Resources, and Agriculture and Land Stewardship—will continue to monitor the situation in the days ahead as more information related to air, soil, and water quality becomes available. And we are committed to keeping Iowans informed in a timely and transparent manner throughout the process. Our first priority has always been to protect the health and safety of Iowans, and that remains our focus as we continue to support this operation.” Governor Kim Reynolds (R-Iowa)

Gov.-elect Rob Sand (D-Iowa):

"There is obviously more testing to do that will provide certainty over time, but for now, federal officials have reported that lead dispersal should be limited, Iowans are safe, and damage to property is limited. I’m grateful to the experts on the ground who did all they could to make this detonation as safe as possible. The lead-up to the detonation should never have been so chaotic and unclear. Iowans across the state are understandably alarmed and scared. There must be immediate transparency to understand how and why this situation became what it did. And any Iowans who have been impacted in any way must be taken care of fully, right away." Gov.-elect Rob Sand (D-Iowa)

Hon. Adam Telle, Acting Secretary of the Army:

"The Army’s controlled, mitigated detonation exceeded all expectations and was a HUGE success. The threat of an uncontrolled spontaneous detonation has been eliminated. I am so proud of our SOLDIERS for their courage, training, mitigation, and precision! They put it on the line for all of us just like this every day! Thank you to President Trump and his administration for mobilizing an unprecedented whole of government approach to fix this problem once and for all tor the great people of Iowa. We are watching EPA’s MASSIVE sensor array throughout the area closely, and there are no readings so far above 0.0. To the people of Iowa, we are with you all the way." Hon. Adam Telle, Acting Secretary of the Army

Sen. Chuck Grassley (R-Iowa):

"The outcomes of the extensive mitigation efforts exceeded expectations 0.0 readings so far in the air & we will know soon the water/soil readings It appears the lead was contained to the greatest extent possible Monitoring levels will continue & must be transparent for public. The hard work that went into this morning’s controlled detonation of lead azide at the Iowa Army Ammunition Plant shld not be understated Many local leaders hv been working around the clock w their federal partners to mitigate impact on surrounding communities as much as possible." Sen. Chuck Grassley (R-Iowa)

Rep. Ashley Hinson (R-Iowa):

"Initial reports from federal officials indicate that the detonation at the Iowa Army Ammunition Plant was successful, with no detectable levels of lead reported in initial monitoring. Mitigation measures were deployed to the fullest extent possible, and I am grateful to those on the ground who worked tirelessly to keep Iowans safe. I commend the Army and all federal, state, and local partners for their coordinated efforts in support of this operation. While I am encouraged by the initial results, serious questions remain about how we got to this point and why these mitigation measures were seemingly not put in place sooner. I will continue to ask for answers and accountability and closely monitor ongoing testing to protect the long-term health and safety of Iowa families, farmers, and surrounding communities." Rep. Ashley Hinson (R-Iowa)

Sen.-elect Josh Turek (D-Iowa):

"It is clear: the delay we secured for the IAAAP detonation in Middletown was incredibly important. But it should not have taken public outcry for the federal government to put in place every mitigation measure possible to protect the health and safety of Iowans. The failure of communication and transparency throughout the planning process is inexcusable and left many Iowans feeling confused, helpless, and scared. Initial reports from the EPA following this morning’s detonation suggest zero detection of airborne lead. That is positive news, and I will continue monitoring the follow-up testing in the hours, days, and weeks to come. I will also continue working with the agencies involved to ensure the families, farms, and communities impacted by today’s detonation get the help they need. As Iowa’s next United States Senator, I will utilize every tool at my disposal — hearings, investigation, and more — to understand why Iowans were put in this position and prevent something like this from ever happening again." Sen.-elect Josh Turek (D-Iowa)

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