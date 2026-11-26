OMAHA, Neb. — The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency says continuous air monitors have detected no airborne lead following a controlled detonation of lead azide at the Iowa Army Ammunition Plant in Middletown.

According to an update from the EPA, its real-time Xact air monitors have reported zero detections of airborne lead throughout the region since the detonation. Laboratory results from other environmental samples collected after the detonation have not yet been released.

The agency said approximately 300 EPA personnel and contractors were positioned in the area ahead of the operation and have collected more than 1,000 samples since the detonation at about 1 p.m. Central Time Wednesday.

EPA personnel and contractors had collected 1,591 air, water, soil and dust samples before the detonation to establish baseline conditions for comparison.

More than 130 structures tested before the detonation were sampled again afterward, the agency said. Crews also collected samples from homes, public parks and playgrounds, as well as every drinking water intake located within the modeled plume area.

Additional sampling is being conducted at schools, playgrounds, daycares, churches and other locations in the region.

The EPA said it has partnered with the U.S. Department of Agriculture to collect samples from nearby farms before and after the detonation. Water within the Mississippi River watershed has also been sampled extensively.

A second round of drinking water sampling is planned, while testing of agricultural ponds in Missouri will continue. Soil and dust sampling is expected to conclude Thursday.

In addition to monitoring for lead, the EPA said it is testing for volatile organic compounds and particulate matter, along with other substances that officials anticipated could potentially be released during the detonation.

Samples have been sent to the EPA's Region 7 laboratory in Kansas City, Kansas, mobile laboratories at the site and private laboratories working under contract. The agency said it expects to begin receiving laboratory results from post-detonation samples as early as Friday.

The EPA said 170 pieces of equipment have been mobilized for the response, including a mobile command center and specialized laboratories.

Continuous air monitoring will remain in place, and EPA officials said the agency will maintain a presence in the area for as long as necessary to conduct environmental monitoring.

Residents can view live monitoring information at EPA's Iowa data website. The EPA also provided a hotline at 833-649-9624, which the agency asks be limited to people in the local area.

This is a developing story, so check back with 3NewsNow.com for updates. Email the 3 News Now Newsroom if you have info, photos or videos to share.

This story was initially reported by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.