Papillion firefighters spend their holidays on duty, offering families tips to stay fire-safe at home

IN: WHILE MOST FAMILIES ARE HOME ENJOYING TIME TOGETHER DURING THE HOLIDAYS FIRST RESPONDERS ARE STILL ON DUTY - IM YOUR NEIGHBORHOOD REPORTER VC- I CAUGHT UP WITH FIRE FIGHTERS AT PAPILLION'S FIRE STATION NUMBER THREE TO SEE WHAT THEIR HOLIDAYS LOOK LIKE ON THE JOB...

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emergencies don't stop just because it's a holiday....

PARKER VICTOR HAS BEEN A FIRE FIGHTER WITH THE PAPILLION FIRE DEPARTMENT FOR 6 AND A HALF YEARS.

In that time HE SAYS the most common call starts in the kitchen

we've had one where a stove wanted to do its own thing so we took the precautions to mitigate that but no severe fires yet today...

THAT MEANS A LITTLE MORE TIME AROUND THE FIREHOUSE... BUT FOR VICTOR, WORKING A 24-HOUR SHIFT STILL MEANS MISSING PART OF HIS DAUGHTER’S FIRST THANKSGIVING ON HER FEET...

it's kind of bittersweet for me because she is just starting to walk now a little bit but she was a able to come down we spent some time this morning and they're cooking a nice meal with friends at home and tomorrow we'll have some turkey at home as our own little family...

ALTHOUGH THEY'RE AWAY FROM HOME - VICTOR SAYS THEY'RE CREW STILL FINDS A WAY TO MAKE THE MOST OF THE HOLIDAY...

we do try to cook a nice meal for ourselves on the holidays, we'll spend a little bit more money for a nicer piece of meat or something just to kind of still experience that holiday spirit in the fire house...

AND AS THANKSGIVING GIVES WAY TO THE CHRISTMAS SEASON AND TEMPERATURES COOLD DOWN... VICTOR SAYS KEEP FIRE SAFETY IN MIND....

with all of your christmas lights and everything not having too many things plugged into one outlet or one electrical strip, making sure those are kind of spread out and with it getting colder i know people are throwing out their space heaters and everything, keeping an eye on those...

OUT: THE PAPILLION FIRE DEPARTMENT SAYS WITH FAMILY GATHERINGS BEING POPULAR THIS TIME OF YEAR - IT'S IMPORTANT TO MAKE SURE THAT EACH ROOM HAS TWO WAYS OUT, TO KEEP THE EXITS CLEAR, AND TO PICK A SPECIFIC MEETING PLACE OUTSIDE OF YOUR HOME FOR EVERYONE TO GO TO - IN CASE A FIRE BREAKS OUT...IN PAPILLION I'M YOUR NEIGHBORHOOD REPORTER VICTORIA CASSELL...