BEDFORD, Iowa — On Thanksgiving Day, while families across the country gathered around dinner tables and television sets, one of the biggest stars on TV had a connection to a small Southwest Iowa community.

His name is Rocker.

The Black and Tan Coonhound owned by Traci Mitchell of Bedford, Iowa was named Best in Show at the 2026 National Dog Show, beating out six other group winners for the competition's top honor. Before taking Best in Show, Rocker won the hound group. About 2,000 dogs compete each year at the event.

And for Mitchell, Rocker's trip to the national spotlight started long before Thanksgiving. “I’ve been showing dogs all my life,” she said.

After high school, Mitchell bred and showed terriers. Her connection to Black and Tan Coonhounds, however, is tied to her mother.

When her mother died in 2008, Mitchell began showing and breeding the Black and Tan Coonhounds her mother had raised.

It was never about producing litter after litter. Mitchell said she typically breeds only once every two or three years.

Then came Rocker.

Traci Mitchell

By the time he was about 4 months old, Mitchell said there were signs that this puppy might be different. “At around 4 months old we knew Rocker had the potential to be a great show dog,” she said. “He had beautiful conformation and a confident attitude. He started winning at 8 months old and hasn’t looked back.”

That's turned out to be something of an understatement. The National Dog Show is Rocker’s 15th best in show performance, according to reporting from NPR.

From Bedford to a Thanksgiving tradition

Traci Mitchell

The family wasn't simply entering another dog show.

The National Dog Show has become a Thanksgiving television tradition. The Kennel Club of Philadelphia traces its show history to 1879 and has held the event annually since 1933. NBC's Thanksgiving broadcast began in 2002 through its partnership with the club and Purina.

The 2026 competition was held Nov. 14 and 15 at the Greater Philadelphia Expo Center and broadcast nationally on Thanksgiving Day on NBC and streamed on Peacock. John O’Hurley, Mary Carillo and David Fred hosted the broadcast.

That put a dog with ties to Bedford in front of a national audience.

Judges aren't simply choosing the dog they find the cutest. Dogs are evaluated against the established ideal for their individual breeds, including physical structure and temperament.

And Rocker made an impression. Best in Show judge Lorraine Lisso highlighted Rocker's head, feet, forechest and athletic build, qualities important for a hunting hound.

Traci Mitchell

Mitchell puts it more simply. What makes Rocker special, she said, is that he is “beautifully constructed” with a confidence most dogs don't have.

That confidence apparently extends to being in front of people.

His handler, Mandy Clevenger, told NPR that Rocker loves a crowd.

She also acknowledged that even with all his previous success, she didn't expect him to walk away with the National Dog Show's biggest prize.

It took a team

Although Rocker's roots include Southwest Iowa, his championship team stretches across the country.

Mitchell is his owner in Bedford, Iowa. Mandy Clevenger of Menifee, California, is Rocker's co-owner and handler, while Amanda Pillow of Midland, Texas, is also a co-owner.

Clevenger has handled Rocker since he began his show career as a puppy. Judge Bisso credited that partnership after the National Dog Show win, saying a good handler allows the dog to become the focus inside the ring.

For Mitchell, having Rocker reach that stage is about more than another ribbon or title. “We are thrilled to see Rocker get national exposure for him and the Black and Tan Coonhound breed as a whole,” she said.

And Rocker's story isn't stopping with Thanksgiving.

He is scheduled to return to competition in Orlando, Florida, in December. Then comes another of the sport's biggest stages: the Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show in New York City in February. NPR also reported that Westminster is next on Rocker's schedule.

His legacy is already beginning to extend beyond the show ring.

Rocker has sired two litters, one in Texas and another as far away as Australia. Mitchell said the family plans to have a Rocker litter of its own after the first of the year.

Traci Mitchell

For someone who has spent much of her life showing dogs, Mitchell now has one with a title few ever achieve.

A puppy she believed had something special at 4 months old is now a 15-time best in show winner. And on Thanksgiving Day, the rest of the country got to see what a family in Bedford, Iowa had seen in Rocker all along.

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