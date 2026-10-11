Omega Psi Phi fraternity organizes community walk at Baxter Arena to raise domestic violence awareness

OMAHA, Neb. —

Dozens of community members gathered at Baxter Arena, walking together to raise awareness about domestic violence and support survivors. The event was organized by Tyvon Merott and his fraternity, Omega Psi Phi.

The cause is deeply personal to Merott, who lost a friend to a domestic violence situation.

"I unfortunately lost one of my friends to a domestic violence situation...and I wanted to do something not necessarily in her honor but I know that this is something that affects a lot of other people," Merott said.

Merott wants people to know that resources are available for anyone struggling with a domestic violence situation.

"If you're needing help please know that there are people out there waiting...ready to help you, love on you the way that you need to," Merott said.

Proceeds from the event will go to the Women's Center for Advancement.

If you or someone you know needs help, you can call the National Domestic Violence Hotline at 1-800-799-7273.

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