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Nebraska comes up short against defending champion Indiana

The Hoosiers were pushed to the limit by a Cornhuskers team looking for a program-turning victory under fourth-year coach Matt Rhule.
Nebraska comes up short against defending champion Indiana
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LINCOLN, Neb, (AP) — Josh Hoover surprised a Nebraska defense stacked to stop the run on a fourth-and-1, flipping the ball to a wide-open Nick Marsh for a 44-yard touchdown to give No. 7 Indiana its first lead in a 20-17 victory over Nebraska.

The Hoosiers were pushed to the limit by a Cornhuskers team looking for a program-turning victory under fourth-year coach Matt Rhule.

Instead the defending national champion Hoosiers won their 22nd straight game and Nebraska lost its 31st in a row against a Top 25 opponent.

"There's a lot of teams that lose a ball game and go on and have a great year, and based upon what I saw out there today, Indiana has every right to believe that they can have a great year, and so does Nebraska," Rhule said after the game.

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