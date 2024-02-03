THE WEEK AHEAD: The weather looks warm, windy, and potentially rainy. Here is the latest:

Ice has begun to break up and move along the Platte and Elkhorn Rivers in eastern Nebraska, leading to an increasing risk for ice jams. For the latest on the ice jam risk, click here.

Rain showers will continue for areas west and south of Omaha through the nighttime hours. The metro will likely see nothing more than a few sprinkles, if that. Temperatures will drop into the mid 30s.

By Sunday morning, most of the rain shifts into Kansas and Missouri, but a few showers could remain close to the border. Otherwise, it will be cloudy with highs in the upper 40s.

Cloud cover remains around for Monday morning, but they should move out for some late day sun. Highs will be close to 50.

Tuesday begins a warm-up with highs into the mid 50s, but with the warm-up comes wind gusts up to 25 mph and increasing cloud cover. Lows will also be quite warm, in the 40s.

We stay mostly cloudy on Wednesday with highs reaching 60! The wind increases too, with some gusts over 35 mph possible. There is a small chance for some late day rain showers, but most of us remain dry.

Rain chances increase into Thursday morning, but they will remain scattered. There is even the chance of a rumble of thunder or two, but no severe weather is expected. Temperatures reach the upper 50s by the morning, but drop into the afternoon as the cold front passes. The wind stays strong too with gusts over 30 mph.

Friday is cooler, but still warm with a high of 50. The wind relaxes some, but some gusts 20-30 mph is possible.

By the weekend, temperatures drop into the mid 40s with a small chance for precipitation by Saturday night.

SATURDAY NIGHT

Mostly Cloudy

Scattered Rain

Low: 36

SUNDAY

Mostly Cloudy

Drying Out

High: 49

MONDAY

Partly Cloudy

Above Average

High: 50

TUESDAY

Mostly Cloudy

Warmer

Breezy

High: 55

Share your weather pictures with KMTV:



Download the free Storm Shield app for iOS and Android phones

Receive severe weather watches and warnings for your location as you track the storms on radar. Great for use at the office, at home, and while traveling.