Warm on Sunday

We had a quick warm-up to start off the weekend with highs in the 40s on Saturday, the nighttime hours should be not as cold with a low getting to the freezing mark.

It is our jumping off point for Sunday as temperatures warm to near 50 degrees! Clouds will build in through the day ahead of our next storm system. It will be breezy at times with winds upwards of 25mph.

We hover in the 40s overnight as scattered showers move in, these scattered showers will linger off/on through the day on Monday. A few rumbles of thunder are possible, particularly over western Iowa. Temperatures fall throughout the day on Monday, temperatures will be in the 30s by dinnertime. By the time it gets cold enough for snow Monday evening, much of it will be gone, meaning any snowfall we see likely will not accumulate.

Tuesday is quiet but cold, highs are in the upper 30s with lots of cloud cover.

Storm system #2 makes its appearance on Wednesday. While we might see rain to start off, it quickly transitions to snow and lasts into Thursday. It is too early to discuss any details in the storm, but it is one to watch and keep an eye on.

We remain cold for Friday into the weekend with highs in the 30s.

SATURDAY NIGHT

Partly Cloudy

Above Average

Low: 32

SUNDAY

Partly Cloudy

Breezy

High: 50

MLK JR. DAY

Mostly Cloudy

Showers

High: 36

TUESDAY

Mostly Cloudy

Colder

High: 39

Share your weather pictures with KMTV:

Download the free Storm Shield app for ANY type of phoneReceive severe weather watches and warnings for your location as you track the storms on radar. Great for use at the office, at home, and while traveling.