Warm, windy, with some evening severe storms on Monday for the Omaha area

3 Things to Know
- Strong to severe storms possible Monday evening
- Wet week with several rain chances
- Cooler weather, in the 70s!
Forecast
The rain has moved out for Sunday evening, but we are left with the clouds and cool weather. Temperatures should hold in the low 60s overnight.
Another round of rain is possible Monday morning, but this should move out quickly. Monday will be a quick return to summer, with temperatures soaring into the upper 80s and a 30-40-mph wind.
This will set the stage for evening thunderstorms along a cold front after 4 pm. This broken line of storms should sweep through Omaha between 6-9 pm, and weaken after 10 pm over Iowa. The main risks of these storms will be large hail and damaging winds, but a tornado or two cannot be ruled out.
Rain lingers into Tuesday, mostly along and south of I-80. Temperatures fall back to around 70 as cooler air surges back in, and it remains a theme through the rest of the week.
Rain moves back to encompass everyone by Wednesday into Thursday. A few storms are possible Wednesday evening, but no severe weather is expected. Both days will be in the mid-70s.
Friday continues the wet-weather theme, and these showers will linger into the weekend. In total, the region could see 1-4" of rain, but a few spots could see higher amounts. The flood threat is one to watch, particularly if storms run over the same areas over and over.
SUNDAY NIGHT
Partly Cloudy
AM Rain
Low: 60
Wind: SE 5-20
MONDAY
Partly Cloudy
Warm & Windy
PM Strong Storms
High: 88
Wind: SE 25-40
TUESDAY
Mostly Cloudy
Scattered Rain South
High: 70
Wind: N 5-10
WEDNESDAY
Mostly Cloudy
Rain & Storms
High: 73
Wind: E 5-10
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