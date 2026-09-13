Warm, windy, with some evening severe storms on Monday for the Omaha area

3 Things to Know



Strong to severe storms possible Monday evening

Wet week with several rain chances

Cooler weather, in the 70s!

Forecast

The rain has moved out for Sunday evening, but we are left with the clouds and cool weather. Temperatures should hold in the low 60s overnight.

Another round of rain is possible Monday morning, but this should move out quickly. Monday will be a quick return to summer, with temperatures soaring into the upper 80s and a 30-40-mph wind.

This will set the stage for evening thunderstorms along a cold front after 4 pm. This broken line of storms should sweep through Omaha between 6-9 pm, and weaken after 10 pm over Iowa. The main risks of these storms will be large hail and damaging winds, but a tornado or two cannot be ruled out.

Rain lingers into Tuesday, mostly along and south of I-80. Temperatures fall back to around 70 as cooler air surges back in, and it remains a theme through the rest of the week.

Rain moves back to encompass everyone by Wednesday into Thursday. A few storms are possible Wednesday evening, but no severe weather is expected. Both days will be in the mid-70s.

Friday continues the wet-weather theme, and these showers will linger into the weekend. In total, the region could see 1-4" of rain, but a few spots could see higher amounts. The flood threat is one to watch, particularly if storms run over the same areas over and over.

SUNDAY NIGHT

Partly Cloudy

AM Rain

Low: 60

Wind: SE 5-20

MONDAY

Partly Cloudy

Warm & Windy

PM Strong Storms

High: 88

Wind: SE 25-40

TUESDAY

Mostly Cloudy

Scattered Rain South

High: 70

Wind: N 5-10

WEDNESDAY

Mostly Cloudy

Rain & Storms

High: 73

Wind: E 5-10

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