Warmth, wind and some rain is possible this week

Ice has begun to break up and move along the Platte and Elkhorn Rivers in eastern Nebraska, increasing the risk of ice jams. For the latest on the ice jam risk, click here.

Cloud cover remains around for Monday morning with some patchy fog over eastern NE, but the clouds move out for some late-day sun. Highs will be close to 50.

Tuesday begins a warm-up with highs into the mid 50s, but with the warm-up comes wind gusts up to 25 mph and increasing cloud cover. Lows will also be quite warm, in the 40s.

We stay mostly cloudy on Wednesday with highs making a run towards 60! The wind increases too, with some gusts up to 40 mph possible. There is a small chance for some late-day rain showers, but most remain dry.

Rain chances increase into Thursday morning, but they will remain scattered. Temperatures reach the upper 50s by the morning but drop into the afternoon as the cold front passes. The wind stays strong too with gusts over 35 mph.

Friday is cooler, but still warm with a high of 50. The wind relaxes some, but some gusts of 20-30 mph are possible.

By the weekend, temperatures drop into the mid 40s with a small chance for precipitation by Saturday night.

SUNDAY NIGHT

Mostly Cloudy

Patchy Fog

Low: 30

MONDAY

Partly Cloudy

Above Average

High: 50

TUESDAY

Mostly Cloudy

Warmer

Breezy

High: 55

WEDNESDAY

Mostly Cloudy

Warm

Windy

High: 59

