Winter is here! Here's our 2024-2025 winter forecast for Omaha

Today begins the month of December and officially the start of our winter season, meteorologically.

Last winter season was influenced by a strong El Nino, where we had a mild December (+6.4 F to normal), a cold January (-3.5 F to normal), and a very warm February (+10.4 F to normal).

How did we do last year? Pretty good!

Temperature-wise, we were spot on. Snowfall totals did come up a little short, as we had forecast 27-31" of snowfall, to the official 19.7" received at Eppley.

This season, we are expected to be influenced by a weak La Nina. Typically, this leads to slightly cooler and drier conditions over the winter for the United States, and does bring snow. However, over the last 10 La Nina winters, the weaker ones were in the 10-20" of snow range.

THE COLD

La Nina seasons can bring a higher chance for "cold snaps", or nights at or colder than 15 degrees.

Last season, the influence of El Nino only brought us 17 nights at, or colder than 15 degrees. The historical winter average is 38.2 nights.

We've already had a few nights in November colder than 15 degrees. This season, expect to be closer to that historical average number of nights, around 38-45 of our 90 winter season nights to be at, or colder than 15 degrees.

For perspective, winter seasons that are "neutral", or in between El Nino and La Nina, have significantly more "cold snap" occurrences (more than 43 nights), but also tend to have less snow.

DECEMBER: The average high in December is 39.4º. We expect to come up near average on temperature this December

JANUARY: The average high in January is 35.6º. We expect to come up below average on temperature this January.

FEBRUARY: The average high in February is 40.6º. We expect to come up near average on temperature this February.

THE SNOW

Snowfall can vary during La Nina winters, but typically comes in slightly lower than average. The winter average snowfall total for Omaha is 26.1". As seen in our recording, some of the stronger La Nina winters produced lots of snow, while the weaker ones didn't produce much at all.

DECEMBER: The average snowfall in December is 5.8". We expect to come up below average on snowfall this December

JANUARY: The average snowfall in January is 7.2". We expect to come up below average on snowfall this January.

FEBRUARY: The average snowfall in February is 7.8". We expect to come up near average on snowfall this February.

SEASON SNOWFALL

We are expecting slightly lower than normal snowfall totals for Omaha this winter.

Our snow totals will range from 15" to 19". Once again, historical averages are 26.1" of snow.

Stick with us over this winter season for the latest on snow and ice producing storm systems and dangerous cold weather.

