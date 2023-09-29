90s in October for Omaha

October is just around the corner, and we look to start the month on a hot note. In fact, near-record highs are possible for the first day of the month. This begs the question, how often do we hit 90 degrees in October? When is the latest we have ever hit the 90s in October?

As you might expect, 90-degree days in October are uncommon. Since 1871, only 20 of the 151 Octobers have seen Omaha make it into the 90s. To put it in percentages, 13% of our Octobers since 1871 have seen a high of 90 or above anywhere in the month. In the last 30 years, 6 Octobers have hit 90 or above. Those Octobers are: 1997, 2005, 2006, 2010, 2015, and 2018. Last year, our warmest day was 87 degrees on a unusual weather day.

Now the question is, when is our latest 90 degree day? That occurred on October 29, 1937 when the temperature hit exactly 90 degrees. We have never hit the 90s in November.