August 3 Drought Update

Continued improvement as the wet weather continues
Posted at 1:00 PM, Aug 03, 2023
OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) - — As we head into August, it seems like we will stick with the wet pattern seen from July. Just yesterday morning the area received up to 7" of rain in some spots! This wet July has allowed us to continue to erode the drought across the region, with the new drought monitor issued on August 1 reflecting that.

Rain Almanac Month Year.png
Rainfall so far for the month of August. From just one rain event, we are already halfway through the monthly rainfall average. We still are slightly behind on rainfall for the year, but the gap has slowly been closing.

NOTE: Although the drought monitor comes out on Thursday, it only takes up data until 8 am on Tuesday, therefore the rainfall we saw yesterday does NOT factor into this drought.

As I like to show each time there is a drought update, at the beginning of June the drought situation looked dire, with much of eastern NE in the Exceptional (5/5) drought category.

June 27 Drought.PNG
Drought Monitor from June 27

The drought monitor from last week shows the remarkable improvement made over the last several weeks due to repeated rounds of rainfall.

July 25 Drought.PNG
Drought Monitor from July 25

This week, some minor changes were made in eastern NE. The extreme drought (4/5) was removed from Milford in Seward County and North Bend in Dodge County. The severe drought (3/5) was removed from areas south of Lincoln to near Plattsmouth. As well, Atchison County MO into Nemaha County NE is drought-free!

August 1 Drought.PNG
Drought Monitor from August 1.

Luckily, the wet pattern continues this weekend into next week, meaning our drought erosion will continue at least through early August!

