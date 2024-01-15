January 12, 2024 Snowfall Totals

This past week has been one of the more active stretches of winter weather that our area has seen in a while. The week began with a major winter storm that dropped several inches of snow across eastern NE, western IA, and northwest MO. If you want to see how much snow we got from that system, you can read about it here.

This second system on Thursday dropped another round of several inches, particularly in areas that were dumped on early week. This measure was very difficult to measure due to the dry nature of the snow being picked up by the wind. Below are the rough snowfall totals seen from our past winter storm. As well, there are details about the state of Omaha's winter so far and some other fun facts.

KMTV Snowfall totals from the January 12, 2024 winter storm across eastern Nebraska, western Iowa, and northwestern MO.

Some additional totals from the Omaha Metro:

Eppley Airfield - 6.5"

Irvington - 9"

Bennington - 8"

Elkhorn - 8.6"

Valley - 12.3"

Gretna - 13.5"

Boys Town - 10"

Papillion - 9.5"

Some additional totals from Eastern Nebraska:

Lyons (Burt Co) - 9.5"

Leigh (Colfax Co) - 8"

Platte Center - 8"

Benedict (York Co) - 9"

Malcoln (Lancaster Co) - 9.2"

Denton (Lancaster Co) - 8.3"

Friend (Saline Co) - 6.2"

Weeping Water (Cass Co) - 7"

Sterling (Johnson Co) - 7.5"

Some additional totals from Western Iowa:

Mapleton (Monona Co) - 6.2"

Logan (Harrison Co) - 6"

Massena (Cass Co) - 4.5"

Hastings (Mills Co) - 6.7"

Randolph (Fremont Co) - 9"

For the whole week, Eppley Airfield in Omaha picked up 11.2" of snow. To put this active week in context, the snowfall total for the entire WINTER of 2021-2022 is 10.8", meaning we saw more snowfall during last week than we have all of winter two years ago. The snowfall for the week also doubled the total snowfall we see on average for January. It was an active week indeed.