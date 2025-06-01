Started hot, ended cool: May was a topsy-turvy weather month for Omaha

If you can believe it, we are halfway through 2025! For some (like yours truly), this year has been flying by; for others, it's been a crawl. We are in full summertime mode with pools open, ice cream stands becoming popular, and families getting out and enjoying the weather.

Yet, this month, many spent Memorial Weekend indoors because it was too cold and rainy. This was even after we were sweating in the first half of the month. May was flipped, where we began the month hot and ended it cooler. So, how did it all shake out? Here is a recap of May's weather in the Omaha region.

KMTV Temperature data for Omaha in May 2025

For temperature, May 2025 fell right at the average. The average combined temperature (highs and lows) in May is 63.6 degrees, and in 2025 the combined average was 63.0 degrees. So our hot weather to start the month was offset by the cooler end to create...an average month.

Rainfall, it was a different story. Our past two May's have seen the extremes of rainfall. May 2023 was our driest May on record, while 2024 nearly broke the record for the wettest. The story of May 2025 was dry, but not super dry. We fell about 2" below average rainfall, something we have noticed as drought begins to build back in.

KMTV Rainfall data for Omaha in May 2025

For the Spring season, it ended on a dry note too, with Omaha falling shy of rainfall by about 2". For other neighborhoods, notably in eastern Nebraska, rainfall was near-average, so the experience varies.

KMTV Rainfall data for Spring 2025 (Mar 1 to Jun 1) in Omaha

One noteworthy aspect to May 2025 was the lack of severe weather. We had one afternoon with some severe storms that produced 2 tornadoes, bringing the yearly total to 8. For context, by this time last year we had 70! Does this mean severe weather season is over? No! We can and do get severe weather in June. In fact, June is usually our most active month for tornadoes.

KMTV Average number of tornadoes during tornado season in Nebraska, the numbers are similar for Iowa.

Which brings us to June 2025 and what we can expect. Overall, it's the beginning of summer, and the hot weather stays around. The wind begins to subside as the humidity rises. June is also a wet month for the Omaha area.

KMTV A glance at June weather for Omaha

So, what do the forecasts for 2025 show us? For temperature, the Climate Prediction Center is forecasting that a warmer than average month is favored for most of the country, except the center of the country, where nothing is highlighted. In their lingo, this means an equal chance of being above or below average on temperatures. This means tangibly that while June will be hot (it's June), we probably avoid many big heat waves or cold spells, and fall somewhere near-or-slightly-above average.

KMTV Climate Prediction Center (CPC) forecast for temperatures in June 2025.

In terms of rainfall, the CPC is highlighting a corridor of favorable conditions for wet weather from Arizona to Florida, including southern Nebraska. This means that June may be a near-to-slightly-above average month for rain, which is good news for a region trying desperately to beat back the drought!

KMTV Climate Prediction Center (CPC) forecast for rainfall in June 2025.

Of course, these are forecasts, and sometimes do not pan out. For your day to day forecast, follow KMTV for Omaha's Most Accurate Forecast!