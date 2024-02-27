Winter weather returns Tuesday

After having our warmest February day yesterday, today was a stark reminder of what month we are in as colder air has been blown in with winds over 40 mph. Some spotty light snow will move through late Tuesday afternoon into Tuesday evening. Snow totals look to be low, around a dusting or less in most locations. No impacts to travel are expected this evening, or tonight.

Overnight, lows drop to around 11 degrees with a wind chill below zero as we start our day on Wednesday. High temperatures will reach 38 degrees, below average for late February. (Fun fact: This would only be the 3rd below-average high in the entire month of February!)

The cooldown will be short-lived, as we warm back in the 50s and 60s Thursday, with more windy conditions (gusts up to 40 mph), and into the 60s for the first day of March on Friday with a continued breeze

We get another great weekend for weather, jumping in the 70s with sunshine. Highs on Saturday reach the low 70s, and Sunday into the upper 70s. Sunday looks windy too with gusts up to 40 mph possible.

There is a chance of a few spotty showers Sunday night into Monday morning, but most of us look to remain dry. Highs early next week drop some, but we still will see highs in the 50s.

TUESDAY NIGHT

Spotty Evening Snow

Clearing Skies

Cold & Breezy

Low: 11

WEDNESDAY

Sunny

Breezy

High: 38

THURSDAY

Mostly Sunny

Windy

Warmer

High: 60

FRIDAY

Sunny

Breezy

Warmer

High: 66

Share your weather pictures with KMTV:



Download the free Storm Shield app for iOS and Android phones

Receive severe weather watches and warnings for your location as you track the storms on radar. Great for use at the office, at home, and while traveling.