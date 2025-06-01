Summer reading fun begins at Omaha Public Libraries

MILLARD, Neb. (KMTV) — It's the kickoff to a summer full of reading. Omaha Public Library's (OPL) summer reading program is on, and to celebrate what reading can do for so many kids, they're having a party.

From now until July 31st, kids in the free summer reading program can keep track of their goals and earn prizes just for reading.

"By keeping kids engaged in reading, it helps them maintain their grade-level reading, and it keeps them on track for starting the school year," said Laura Marlane, executive director of OPL.

At Millard North High School, families came out to pick out some books to get kids excited about reading.

"I just like to look at the pictures," said Jack Herting.

"And I like reading them, and I like to hear about all these different cartoon characters," said Emily Herting.

But summer reading isn't just for kids. OPL also has a program for adults.

To sign your kids up for the program, you can visit any Omaha Public Library and get two free books when you register!