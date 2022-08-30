You Can Win A Blizzard-Scented Pillow Collection From Dairy Queen

The only thing better than fall flavors is fall scents, and this season, you’ll find some seasonal scents from a place you might not expect: Dairy Queen.

In celebration of the ice cream shop’s Fall Blizzard Treat Menu, Diary Queen has launched a line of festive throw pillows that not only look adorable but are also scented. They’ll add some serious fall vibes to your home by filling it with smells like cinnamon, pumpkin and more.

The pillows come in flights of three pillows apiece. The first set offers a pillow scented and shaped like a slice of pumpkin pie, complete with whipped cream, in celebration of the return of the Pumpkin Pie Blizzard. The pumpkin pie pillow is accented by one square pillow that features chocolate, caramel and cream for the new Snickers Brownie Blizzard and an orange pillow that is scented like the Reese’s Take 5 Blizzard.

The second set includes a soft cinnamon roll-shaped pillow that looks and smells like a fresh cinnamon roll, in honor of the new Cinnamon Roll Centers Blizzard Treat. The cinnamon roll pillow is accompanied by a square accent pillow in shades of cocoa and cream for the Oreo Hot Cocoa Blizzard and another in red and pink for the Very Cherry Chip Blizzard.

Dairy Queen

Unfortunately, you won’t be able to head to your local Dairy Queen and pick up the pillows. Instead, you’ll have a chance to win one of the two flights by heading to Dairy Queen’s Instagram, Facebook or Twitter between Sept. 7-16. Just look for posts dedicated to the Fall Blizzard Treat Menu Pillow Flight.

Once on their social media pages, you can enter by following @DairyQueen. Comment with your favorite Fall Blizzard flavor using the hashtag #DQPillowSweepstakes. There is a limit of one comment per post. You can find the full sweepstakes rules on Dairy Queen’s website.

Dairy Queen

Even if you don’t win the pillows, you can find the actual Blizzards on Dairy Queen menus nationwide now for a limited time. The fall Blizzard menu includes returning favorites Very Cherry Chip, Oreo Hot Cocoa and the always popular Pumpkin Pie Blizzard.

New flavors include Snickers Brownie, which blends vanilla soft serve with Snickers pieces, brownie pieces and caramel; the Reese’s Take 5, which has Reese’s Peanut Butter Cups, caramel topping, whole peanuts and pretzels; and Cinnamon Roll Centers, which blends soft cinnamon roll pieces and brown butter cinnamon topping.

Dairy Queen

What are your favorite fall scents?

This story originally appeared on Simplemost. Checkout Simplemost for additional stories.