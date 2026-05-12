15 passengers remain in quarantine at UNMC as doctors monitor for Hantavirus symptoms

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) – Medical experts at the University of Nebraska Medical Center are continuing assessments for passengers exposed to the Hantavirus. According to UNMC, everyone has remained asymptomatic



15 passengers remain in UNMC's National Quarantine Unit following cruise ship Hantavirus exposure.

One passenger has tested positive and is being treated in the Bio Containment Unit.

Doctors are conducting twice-daily symptom and temperature checks; all quarantined passengers remain fever free and asymptomatic.



BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

Medical experts at the University of Nebraska Medical Center are continuing assessments for passengers exposed to the Hantavirus.

Fifteen passengers remain in the National Quarantine Unit while one passenger is being treated in the Bio Containment Unit after testing positive for the virus.

One person posted a public video to TikTok about their experience so far.

Doctors are monitoring for symptoms and trying to determine how much contact each person had with confirmed patients while on the cruise ship.

Dr. Katie Willet of the University of Nebraska Quarantine Unit said:

"Every day we do twice a day symptom check and temperature check. Everyone has remained fever free and ."

UNMC says it will provide updates if there are changes to any of the passengers.

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