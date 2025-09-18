15 Vietnam veterans receive long-overdue Bronze Star medals in Omaha ceremony

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — The veterans, who have been gathering annually since the 1980s, were honored with Bronze Star medals more than 50 years after their service in Vietnam.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

"The Bronze Star medals we present today say finally and unequivocally what should have been said long ago. Your courage exceeded expectations. Your actions met the moment and your country remembers," said Major General John W. Weidner, U.S. Army, Chief of Staff, U.S. Strategic Command.

Ten of the veterans received the Bronze Star Medal for Meritorious Service, upgrading their prior Army Commendation Medals. Five others were recognized with the Bronze Star Medal with Valor for individual acts of heroism.

Ron Wulff, who served in the late 1960s, reflected on the significance of the honor.

"It's an honor. It's an honor because, I mean, they don't just give these out. These are not something that you just walk in the dime store and pick up," Wulff said. "The thing is, we have so many fellows that deserve this."

After the ceremony, the men lined up together to commemorate the moment as part of the recognition.

