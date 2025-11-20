32 townhome-style rentals replacing parking lot near UNMC campus in Omaha

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — A former parking lot near 38th Avenue and Pacific Streets is being transformed into 32 townhome-style rental units on the University of Nebraska Medical Center campus.

But does Omaha need more rental units? And why here? Reporter Molly Hudson talked to Charlie Sullivan, the developer of the project, about the demand he's seeing.

"We're in the hottest part of town right now on the UNMC campus. This project is actually on the UNMC campus ground, on a 50-year ground lease. We're building 31 townhomes. In essence, eight buildings of four, so 32 townhouses, I guess, and we're putting utilities in now. There will be one street that goes all the way through from here," Sullivan said.

Molly: "Why did you want to be in this spot?"

Sullivan: "I opened a building earlier this year on Leavenworth called Leavenworth Lofts that we're having great success with. We wanted to expand our presence in this market. The townhome project, there's no other townhome projects being built in this part of town."

Molly: "From your perspective as a developer, what are you seeing as far as demand goes for units like this being townhome-style rental units?"

Sullivan: "I started as a home builder many years ago, and I think this product kind of combines single-family homes with apartments, so they're all rental townhomes, but it's like having your own home. In today's world, not everybody wants a great big house. A lot of folks can't afford the great big house. So, this rental townhome is like the American dream, but a little different than what you maybe thought it would."

