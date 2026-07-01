A U-Haul truck crashed into a Benson barbershop. It's the second vehicle to hit the building this week.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

A U-Haul truck crashed into a Benson barbershop this week, marking the second time in days a vehicle has struck the same building.

Hairstylist Kionna Eston owns the salon at 58th and Northwest Radial Highway that the moving truck crashed into. She said she is grateful no one was inside at the time.

"No one got hurt, I wasn't here. My barber wasn't actually in the Salon so that's the good thing. But other then that, I'm glad no one was hurt, and I just have to file a claim."

On Sunday, a car slammed into the side of the building. Eston said she has seen several crashes along the stretch of road.

"It's a lot of wrecks...they drive very very fast...there's been several wrecks where cars go into businesses or residential areas...people drive very fast on Northwest Redial...it's not safe."

I reached out to the owner of the property, but they did not want to comment on camera. Police have not yet responded to a request for comment on what caused the truck to crash into the building.

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