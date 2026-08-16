Annual corporate cycling challenge returns to downtown Omaha for 37th year

OMAHA, Neb (KMTV) —

Now in its 37th year, the event is an established tradition in the community, drawing cyclists of all skill levels to routes ranging from 10 to 42 miles through downtown Omaha.

Organizer Bob Mancuso noted that participation has not yet returned to the pre-COVID peak of more than 4,500 riders.

Proceeds benefit the Eastern Nebraska Trails Network, connecting the fun of a community cycling event to a longer-term investment in outdoor infrastructure for the Omaha area.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

The Greater Omaha Sports Committee hosted its annual Corporate Cycling Challenge in downtown Omaha's Capital District, drawing cyclists of all skill levels to routes spanning 10, 25, and 42 miles.

Mike McGee, president of the Bellevue Bicycle Club and a former Omaha Police Department officer, was among those who took part in the event.

"You know, I've always enjoyed it. I grew up riding as a kid. I don't ever remember not having a bike...cause it's fun," McGee said.

McGee said the event brings the local cycling community together.

"It's a great opportunity for the cycling community to come together," McGee said.

This year marked the 37th time the event has been held. Bob Mancuso, who organizes the challenge, said he was proud of the turnout, though attendance has not yet returned to pre-COVID levels.

"In the hey day prior to COVID...we used to have over 4500 bike riders. And we are still trying to get people back...get them excited about bicycling right here in Omaha Nebraska," Mancuso said.

Proceeds from the event benefit the Eastern Nebraska Trails Network, a cause Mancuso said is close to his heart.

"So we like to support trails...trail development...and then also just the whole concept of giving back," Mancuso said.

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