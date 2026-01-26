Anti-ICE protesters gather at 72nd and Dodge after fatal shooting of Alex Pretti

OMAHA, Neb. — Hundreds of demonstrators gathered at the intersection of 72nd and Dodge streets with signs and one clear message: they want ICE out of Omaha and Nebraska.

This marks another anti-ICE protest in the metro area following recent events unfolding in Minneapolis.

"The videos are terrible. It is unacceptable for a person in government to commit such a heinous act," Patrick Kean said.

Tim Goodall, an organizer, said they stand for ICE Out For Good, referencing recent incidents.

"We stand for Ice Out For Good. Renee Good, Alex Pretti. Any of the murders that have been happening, we can't stand still for this," Goodall said.

Beyond the protest, organizers shared messages encouraging neighbors to contact their state representatives to share their concerns about ICE operations in the area.

