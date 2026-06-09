OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — Baseball Village prepares to open in downtown Omaha for the Men's College World Series with new attractions, vendors, and activities for fans.



Along with popular gear like gloves and bats for young players, the village is adding new experiences this year. One of them is the Rage Cage, brought by Baseball Lifestyle 101.

Another new addition is a Backyard Baseball activation. Ben Peter, Director of Operations at Baseball Village, said the classic video game was recently rereleased and is making its debut at the village this year.

"This is the Disney of baseball. It's 24/7 baseball. You're talking to people all day long, whether they're in the booth or at a restaurant, local restaurant, at the games," said one fan.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

Baseball Village is setting up in downtown Omaha ahead of the Men's College World Series, bringing vendors, gear, and a few new attractions for fans and families.

Vendors from across the country are arriving and getting ready to welcome fans to the village, which opens Thursday at noon and then at 11 a.m. every day during the series.

Travis Hoff, who makes the trip each year with his son, said the event has become a tradition.

"My son works for Easton Rawlings. I take a week's vacation, and drive up with him and enjoy the week. They put me to work. I have a little fun," Hoff said.

Along with popular gear like gloves and bats for young players, the village is adding new experiences this year. One of them is the Rage Cage, brought by Baseball Lifestyle 101.

"We have the rage cage. So we do a weekly drop and this upcoming week is gonna be trash talk. So we're giving everybody an opportunity to talk some trash," Jeff Baker, VP of Marketing for Baseball Lifestyle 101, said.

The concept lets fans pick a College World Series team to trash talk, then take a baseball bat to a collection of items.

"They're gonna pick which one of the College World Series teams they want to trash talk against. Come in, take a baseball bat, and whack a whole bunch of fun stuff, get all their frustrations out, and, you know, really support their team," Baker said.

Another new addition is a Backyard Baseball activation. Ben Peter, Director of Operations at Baseball Village, said the classic video game was recently rereleased and is making its debut at the village this year.

"Yeah, so they are a new vendor this year. Obviously, I grew up playing it. Used to be one of the great games. They just rereleased it, I believe," Peter said.

Hoff said the village has something for everyone, even those not attending the games.

"So I tell my wife, this is the Disney of baseball. It's 24/7 baseball. You're talking to people all day long, whether they're in the booth or at a restaurant, local restaurant, at the games," Hoff said.

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